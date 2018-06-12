New Earth Fare Williamsburg location to hold grand opening on June 27

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Earth Fare is coming to Williamsburg!

On Wednesday, June 27 at 7 a.m., the authentic specialty natural and organic grocery store and full-service supermarket will hold a grand opening celebration at its newest location in Midtown Row at Monticello Avenue. This will be just the third Virginia location for the Asheville, North Carolina-based chain, which also has stores in Fairfax and Roanoke.

The 24,000 square-foot store will also feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Cafe and Juice Bar, which boasts made-to-order juices and smoothies using fresh ingredients as well as coffee drinks and custom blends. Shoppers may also choose from organic choices at the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, all of which may be conveniently packaged into meals-on-the-go.

The celebration will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a check presentation to R.F. Wikerson YMCA to help initiate their new Give a Seed, Plant to Feed garden program, which will facilitate a hands-on educational approach to healthy eating, food systems and sustainability and social responsibility.

There will also be a mystery gift card giveaway valued at up to $1,000 to the first 500 shoppers, contests, free samples, product demonstrations, live music and more!

Click here to learn more about Earth Fare.