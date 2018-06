NEW KENT CO., Va. – The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a missing 31-year-old woman has been found safe.

Authorities say Heather N. Barboza had been last seen around noon Monday, when she was heading to a doctor’s appointment in Newport News.

Barboza was last seen driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Virginia license plate of VBE-1026, before being found Wednesday.

