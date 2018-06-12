Man shot by Portsmouth Police during attempted burglary pleads guilty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man who was shot by an officer during an attempted burglary in October of 2017 has pleaded guilty.

Deontrace Ward pleaded guilty to Armed Statutory Burglary and was sentenced to 12 years with six of those years suspended.

Ward also pleaded guilty to grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to commit armed burglary and conspire/aid/abet larceny. The sentencing with these charges was all suspended.

Officials said they got a call about a burglary in the 1100 block of Tatem Avenue.

When officers arrived they said they saw people leave the house. One of the people was armed, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting incident.

Ward will serve a total of six years in prison.