USS Harry S. Truman aircraft make history, take part in BALTOPS exercise

ADRIATIC SEA - Carrier Air Wing One, embarked on the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, made history when they participated in the multinational exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) this month.

Operations by Carrier Air Wing One marked the first time that U.S. carrier aircraft have participated in the exercise.

BALTOPS began in 1972 and is now in its 46th year.

Super Hornets and Growlers from the Truman joined with aircraft from Poland, Spain, and U.S. Air Forces Europe to "demonstrate the ability to perform combined air operations while communicating and coordinating effectively," according to the Navy.

"The ability to operate in the Adriatic and support allies in the Baltic region demonstrates that we have the capabilities to match our resolve," said Rear Adm. Gene Black, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8. "It is further proof of the flexibility and agility we bring to the fight, and reaffirms our commitment to regional security and cooperation to our partners and allies."

The exercise involved 43 maritime units, more than 60 aircraft, and approximately 5,000 military personnel.

The 16 nations contributing forces to BALTOPS included:

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Latvia

Lithuania

the Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

the United Kingdom

the United States