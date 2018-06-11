Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday is primary election day in Virginia for congressional races and several races in Hampton Roads are being closely followed.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.

At the statewide level, three republicans are hoping to win the nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine in November. Corey Stewart ran for governor last year and is a self-described Trump loyalist. Del. Nick Freitas is a former Green Beret, who gained attention for a speech about the second amendment following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. E.W. Jackson is a former candidate for lieutenant governor and minister from Chesapeake.

Ten of Virginia's eleven congressional seats are contested with the exception of the third district, where Bobby Scott is unopposed.

In the second district, Rep. Scott Taylor is running for reelection, but faces a conservative challenger named Mary Jones. Two first time candidates are running on the democratic side, including retired Navy commander Elaine Luria and longtime elementary school teacher Karen Mallard. The party has put more resources and money behind Luria. "I'm a total underdog," said Mallard. "Winning this race is going to flip politics all over this country."

Luria says her military service and position as a small business owner make her the ideal candidate. "I think that I have shared experiences with many people across the second district," she said.

In the first district, three democrats are running to try and challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the fall. They include Vangie Williams, John Suddarth, and Edwin Santana, Jr.

Two republicans are hoping to face Rep. Donald McEachin in the fourth district, including Ryan McAdams and Shion Fenty.

When polls close Tuesday, click here for election day updates.