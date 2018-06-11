Former reality TV star pleads guilty to DUI in Va. Beach fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Melissa Hancock entered a guilty plea in Virginia Beach court Monday for a DUI charge against her stemming from a fatal crash in November 2017.

She was expected to plead guilty to a DUI charge in court last Wednesday, but at the time, hadn’t been served on the charge yet. Since she was arrested by state police, a trooper had to bring paperwork to the sheriff’s office so a deputy can serve her the charge.

Hancock, who was in Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter, driving the wrong way and failure to obey highway sign. Due to a clerical error, she did not enter a guilty plea to the DUI charge against her.

Virginia State Police said Melissa Hancock was driving a 2011 Cadillac westbound on I-264 in the eastbound lanes when she hit a 2009 Mazda driven by 29-year-old Daniel Dill.

Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died from his injuries the following day.

Eventually, she was given a bond but it was revoked in December.

Hancock’s attorney said she suffered severe injuries during the crash, saying she needs 24/7 care. She was limping and using a walker in when she faced a judge in December. The judge said his biggest concern was about how the jail would handle her injuries. He called it an unusual case but still revoked the bond.

Hancock will be in court October 10, 2018, for sentencing.

