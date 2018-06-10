Norfolk Police’s T.R.U.E. Program helping local youth graduate, reach greater expectations

NORFOLK, Va. – Teaching, Reaching, Understanding and Educating are the four goals of the Norfolk Police Department’s T.R.U.E. Program, and those goals have paid off recently for six students that made it through the program.

The second class to graduate from the program did so on April 13.

Norfolk Police says that the program revolves around getting youth get ready for jobs and for college, along with helping them form positive relationships .

The department did not say when the third class will begin the program, but hopes to continue giving student youth a voice and confidence to take ownership in their future endeavors.

“We are looking forward to more success stories as this program continues to move forward,” said the department in a media release.

To learn more about the department and the City of Norfolk, click here.