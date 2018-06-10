Mare ran over and killed in Corrolla

COROLLA, N.C. – A mare died in Corolla on Saturday after it was ran over on the beach.

According to officials, She died instantly, and her stallion stayed over her body all night even after she was covered with a tarp.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund did not give specific details about how the horse was ran over, but did say the incident involved a local.

The speed limit on the beach is 15 miles per hour.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund ask people to please, “slow down and expect that a horse could be on the beach or running over the dunes at any given moment.”

The mare was buried this morning.