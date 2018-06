CHESAPEAKE, Va. – No injuries are reported after firefighters responded to a house fire in Deep Creek.

Dispatchers received a call at approximately 1:10 p.m. for a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Canoe Street.

According to Capt. Chris Mackiewicz of the Chesapeake Fire Department, who was on scene, the fire was mostly confined to the garage and was quickly extinguished.