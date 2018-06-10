Car crashes into Tech Center store sign and catches fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Newport News Tech Center sign and caught fire Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hogan and Jefferson Avenue, just before 6 p.m., for reports of a car crash.

Police say upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle ran into a concrete grocery store sign near the intersection.

There were no other cars involved. A man was driving the car with his wife was in the front passenger seat. Their two young children were in the back, in car seats,.

The family was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed has been labeled a factor.