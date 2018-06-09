News 3’s Jessica Larche wins ‘Dancing for Paws’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - She's bringing home the gold!

News 3's own Jessica Larche took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy at the Virginia Beach SPCA's 2nd annual Dancing for Paws dance competition at Chrysler Hall Saturday night!

She was named the winner for the Female Advanced Latin category.

Local celebrities partnered with professional dancers to cha-cha, samba and tango for homeless pets. The event was emceed by another one of our beloved anchors, Barbara Ciara.

Jessica has often shared her personal weight loss journey with viewers, becoming an inspiration to those who strive to meet their goals and live healthier lives.

Congratulations, Jessica!

