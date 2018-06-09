Coast Guard rescues capsized boaters in the Albemarle Sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued two people Friday after their boat overturned one mile off Reed Point in the Albemarle Sound.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a distress call for a 16-foot bass boat that capsized.

A crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City as well as a helicopter from the Air Station responded and helped the boaters out of the water and safely aboard.

“Wearing life jackets is essential boating safety regardless the type of vessel and regardless of the distance offshore,” said Lt. Rebekah Haba, who piloted the responding helicopter.