Va. Beach investigating Dunkin Donuts armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating the robbery of a local Dunkin Donuts in the city late Thursday evening.

According to police, the robbery happened at the store located on 3900 Holland Road around 10:30 p.m.

While the store was closing, a man with a handgun entered the business and demanded money. After being given the money, he fled the scene into a neighborhood park near Kingsmill Walk .

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man between 6’2” and 6’5”, with a skinny build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.