Grandmother defends suspect accused of abducting 2 women, leading police on high-speed chase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The day of 28-year-old Terry Bly’s court arraignment, News 3 spoke to his grandmother about his most recent charges.

Bly is accused of abducting two women in Chesapeake very early Thursday morning. Police tell News 3 they received a 911 call from a woman walking along I-264 who said she had jumped from a moving car to get away from the man who carjacked and abducted her.

After their investigation police learned two women had been abducted that morning. One was let out early on, the other jumped from the 1997 Black Lexus and called police immediately.

State police report they found the car and tried to make a traffic stop, but Bly sped off and eventually crashed the car at the end of Palmer Rd. in Portsmouth.

Bly fled from the car, but was caught shortly after and was charged with two counts of abduction, eluding police, DWI, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, destruction of property, fleeing from law enforcement, failure to obey traffic laws and obstruct/resist without force.

As he made an appearance in Portsmouth Court Friday morning, Lillie Street, his grandmother was just learning the news.

“I think he might be with the wrong crowd because he was a very good boy, very good. I’m just shocked,” she told us. Bly lived with her 4-5 years ago for a few months and she said he never got in any trouble then, but has been in and out of jail since.

Street said, ” he has been in a little trouble and in and out of jail for a little trouble but nothing like abducting two woman, that’s unbelievable. Hes’ a very nice looking young man so abduct two women, for what reason?”

News 3 called Chesapeake and Portsmouth police who said troopers are handling the investigation. State Police confirm Bly is familiar with his victims. They said neither woman was hurt in the crime.

Though the investigation is ongoing and State Police cannot answer all our questions, they say they have no reason to believe the women were potential victims of human trafficking. They said Bly is not being cooperative and more information will be provided at a later date.

Terry Bly is expected back in court in July.