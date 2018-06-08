Newport News driver going wrong-way detained, allegedly fled scene in fatal crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that has left one dead after a woman was driving the wrong-way allegedly on Interstate-664 around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, Ashley Nicole Perkins, driving a 2013 Chrysler 200, was traveling northbound in the he southbound lanes of Interstate 664, when she struck a 2008 Honda Accord traveling southbound, head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Leonardo Maldonado, died as a result of the crash and Perkins allegedly fled the scene.

Perkins was later found at Sentara Hampton Careplex by law enforcement and is being detained pending charges.

