Woman in motorized wheelchair found lying in ditch after reported Newport News hit and run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Tuesday night.

Police responded to the no hundred block of Saunders Road for a call about a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers located a 67-year-old Newport News woman lying in a drainage ditch suffering facial cuts and bruises.

The victim told police she was travelling south along Saunders Road in her motorized wheelchair when she was struck from behind.

The investigation showed the initial contact knocked the victim and her wheelchair approximately 20 feet causing her to fall from the chair into the ditch, according to police.

The victim was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital by medics and is in stable condition.