Two hospitalized after Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Two people have been hospitalized after a house fire in the 2600 block of Shell Road Thursday night.

Crews with Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 8:46 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. The fire was called under control and extinguished within 15 minutes.

The two victims were rescued from the home and taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Fire Prevention Branch is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

