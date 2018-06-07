One dead, one injured in Norfolk double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the 900 block of Bagnall Road on June 1.

Police responded to the scene just after 11:45 p.m. on the night of the incident. Officers arrived at the scene to find 31-year-old Maurice Hyman lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While police were at the scene, they were told that another 31-year-old man arrived at Sentara Norfolk with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that both men were shot in the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

Hyman died from his injuries on Thursday, June 6.

Detectives have classified this as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

