HAMPTON ROADS, Va- The next Quality Comedy Series Showcase is Thursday, June 7th at Dave & Busters in Virginia Beach, Starring TuRae Gordon, Liz Carrnage, Gary Mitchell and Lionel Harris.

Last month's showcase winner and Quality Comedy Series "crowd favorite," Gary Mitchell discusses his comedy career and going for two consecutive wins. To learn more visit www.QuincyCarr.com.