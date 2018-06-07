26-year-old woman headed to Richmond vanishes

GALAX, Va. (WTVR) — Authorities are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman last seen nearly a week ago in southwest Virginia that may be headed to Richmond, CBS 6 reports.

The Galax Police Department said 26-year-old Jenna Marie Pappas was reported missing on Thursday.

Investigators said she was last seen leaving the Life Center of Galax on last Friday, June 1.

Pappas has not been seen or heard from since since she told family members she had arranged for a ride home to Richmond, according to Galax Police.

Pappas is described as white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

No clothing or vehicle description was available, police said.

Galax is near Carroll County and about 10 miles from the North Carolina state line.

The city is about four and a half hours from Richmond.

If you have seen Pappas or have any information that could help investigators, call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.