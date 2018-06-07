12-year-old carjacked outside Norfolk Walmart while waiting for his dad

NORFOLK, Va. – A 12-year-old boy was carjacked while waiting for his dad, according to court documents.

Police said on March 26 around 8:15 p.m., police were called to the Walmart parking lot at 3350 E. Princess Anne Road for a robbery that just occurred.

The records said when police arrived they located the boy and his father, who stated that while the boy was sitting in the car alone in the parking lot, two unknown men approached the car and implied a weapon.

They said the men told the boy to get out of the car and he complied.

The court documents state one suspect said, “What’s the hold up? Get out of the car,” while his hands were underneath his hoodie, implying he had a weapon.

One suspect stole the car, while the other left in another vehicle.

Police in Chesapeake spotted the stolen vehicle the next day, according to court records.

Police used surveillance from a nearby Wawa to make an arrest.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Michael Parker and 18-year-old Donte Wright were both charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Court officials told News 3 Wright has court on June 19 and Parker has court on July 11.