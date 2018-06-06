Hampton Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru store to hold grand opening

HAMPTON, Va. – The next generation is here!

Dunkin’ Donuts will hold the grand opening for its new drive-thru-only store on Tuesday, June 12 beginning at 5 a.m.

The first five guests will receive free coffee for a year! The next 32 guests will receive a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. A check will be presented to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia after the ribbon cutting.

The opening of the store, the first of its kind in Virginia, was announced in May. It is located at 3370 Commander Shepard Boulevard.