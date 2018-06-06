10-year-old boy critically injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 10-year-old boy has been critically injured after a shooting in the 400 block of Crescent Way Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:04 p.m. Officers responded to the scene to find the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, dispatch also reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital. His age and condition are unknown at this time.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a developing story.

