York-Poquoson Sheriff’S Office increases patrols after violent crime at Water Front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has increased patrols after multiple robberies and a shooting at the Water Front. Two deputies have been added to patrol the area to prevent crime. They will work increased hours and those who come to enjoy the Water Front can expect to see deputies seven days a week.

In late May, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot near the Yorktown Fishing Pier around 12:15 a.m. On Thursday, 18-year-old John Arthur Walker IV of Newport News was arrested without incident at a Hampton residence. Investigators also arrested a 14-year-old from Newport News on May 30. The child is being held at the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Facility.

On Friday, June 1, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery in the overflow parking lot located at the corner of Water Street and Reed Street. The victim is a 22-year-old Hampton resident.

The recent crime is making people concerned about when they can head to the Water Front.

"Kinda second guessing now, with people getting robbed. I guess it was wrong place wrong time. I won't bring the kids if I come out at nighttime," said Derrick Jones, who frequently fishes at the pier.

Gwen Appleton, who lives nearby said she runs by the Water Front twice a day. "I think perhaps we need a bigger police presence to hinder if possible. But I do wonder what a 14-year-old is doing out here at night but parents need to take responsibility."

That's exactly what York-Poquoson Sheriff Deputies are doing and people are already noticing. Ariel Bobrick is a single Mom who takes her son to the area frequently.

"Since we've been here for 5 minutes I already saw four or five different cops patrolling and walking around," said Bobrick. "It's good to know they're looking out for us and took charge immediately."