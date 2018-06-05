Man steals hundreds of dollars in quarters from Windsor vending machines

WINDSOR, Va. – Police are looking for the man who stole several hundred dollars in quarters from several vending machines.

It happened overnight on June 3 at the Super Suds Carwash at 19 W. Windsor Blvd.

Police say the suspect shorted the machines’ electrical systems and stole the money.

The suspect’s picture was captured by survillance cameras at the business and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief.

If you have any information, contact the Windsor Police Department at 757-242-6799 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.