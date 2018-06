SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in Suffolk Monday morning, according to Suffolk Police.

Police found the victim in the roadway at Dill Road and Bidwell Street.

They have not identified the victim at this time.

The call came in at 4:36 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

