Out of state driver charged with DWI for Virginia Beach fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a crash that has resulted in the death of 73-year-old Maria Grayson Fox.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call for crash involving two vehicles in the 1700 block of North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say Fox was driving a Lexus SUV, traveling eastbound of River Road, and was attempting to make a right turn onto southbound Great Neck Road when the vehicle was truck on the left rear by a white 4-door Hyundai Sonata. Fox died on scene.

Both occupants of the Hyundai fled the scene on foot. Shortly after the crash, police apprehended both occupants. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Francis Spence of Winter Park Florida.

Officials say they believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash and charges are pending for the driver of the Hyundai.

Francis has been charged with:

DWI, BAC .15-.20, 1st Offense

Involuntary manslaughter-DUI

Hit & Run – Personal injury

Refuse Blood/Breath test​

The roadway is now re-opened at N. Great Neck Road for all traffic. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 4, 2018

Crash with a fatality on N. Great Neck Road. Please avoid 1800-2100 blk N. Great Neck Road. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 4, 2018