Norfolk Police investigating undetermined death after body found on beach

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the beach.

Around 8:10 a.m. Monday, police were called to the beach in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue for a man lying in the sand unresponsive and not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death has been classified as an undetermined death.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, but the man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for review and determination of the exact cause of death.

Download the News 3 app for updates.