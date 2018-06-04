× Norfolk Jail has inmate yoga classes to prevent repeat offenses

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program using mindfulness and yoga to teach inmates better impulse control and decision-making skills. The effort is part of The Prison Yoga Project, which has more than 15 years of experience in jails and prisons nationwide.

The classes will be taught by Christine Harrell, a certified instructor with The Prison Yoga Project. The initial class has 10 inmates and will last for three months.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes teaching inmates the skills of mindfulness and yoga ensures they return to the community less likely to commit future crimes.

“Their lack of skills makes our community less safe. Without better options, many will return to the lifestyles that got them into trouble in the first place,” said a jail spokesperson.

Another goal is to save tax dollars by keeping inmates from coming back to jail again.

Research shows teaching inmates meditation can have positive effects on their behavior and decision making, which translates into reducing recidivism. A 2002 study at Seattle’s North Rehabilitation Facility found the recidivism rate dropped by 25 percent for inmates who took a 10-day meditation course. A 2012 study by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency showed participants from The Prison Yoga Project reported a reduction of stress and anxiety, calmer temperament, emotional control and anger management and improved rational decision making.