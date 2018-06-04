Man detained for carrying loaded pistol at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint with a .40 caliber handgun.

Officials said the handgun had 13 bullets in it, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers questioned the man and also called police to the checkpoint.

As a reminder, officials say individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. Even individuals with gun carry permits are not permitted to carry a gun on an aircraft. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900. The complete list of penalties is posted online here.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. The gun must be brought to the airline check-in counter to be placed in the belly of the plane with other checked baggage. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website here.