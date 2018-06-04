Bon Secours building new hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Bon Secours Heath Center at Harbour View is the name of the new health campus that will be placed in Suffolk.

According to officials at the Bon Secours Virginia Health System, on June 1, the health system notified the Commonwealth of Virginia of their intent to establish a hospital by transferring up to 25 hospital beds and up to four operating rooms from Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth to Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View.

“Since our opening in 1999, we have continually responded to the growing community need for health care services by bringing new outpatient services and attracting new physician groups to Bon Secours Harbour View,” said Toni Ardabell, CEO for Bon Secours Virginia Health System. “As the population has grown, the next logical step is to bring inpatient care to the campus.”

The health center is still working with an architectural team to determine the exact location of the health center’s campus and finalize the cost.

In patient care will be another factor that will be a part of Bon Secours mission, so that patients can receive care in the communities that the live, rather than seeking care at Bon Secours Maryview and Harbour View.

For more information, click here.