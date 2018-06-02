The Tide light rail hits 10 million rides

NORFOLK, Va. – The Tide light rail celebrated 10 million rides at June’s First Friday Downtown Street Party.

“What an amazing accomplishment,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “My heartfelt thanks to the City of Norfolk, our Rail Operations team, and everyone who keep this wonderful community asset performing every day.”

The milestone was officially reached on May 8. The light rail launched in August 2011 and now boards roughly 4,500 passengers on an average weekday, according to Hampton Roads Transit. When the system was created, it was projected to have 2,900 average weekday boardings.

Studies are underway to develop an extension to Naval Station Norfolk.