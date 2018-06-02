Early morning shooting in Chesapeake leaves one dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police officers are currently investigating an early morning shooting.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street for a report of two gunshot victims.

According to officials, one victim was transported to Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was transported to Chesapeake General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.