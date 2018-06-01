Virginia biology teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A high school biology teacher in Hanover County, Virginia, has been arrested on multiple counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, according to CBS 6.

Sgt. James Cooper James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Miranda Nicole Pauley was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of use of a communication system for crimes against children.

Cooper said Pauley is being held without bond on the charges, which are class six felonies, at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Pauley taught biology at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, according to the school’s website.

Crime insider sources say Pauley had that relationship with a student and at least one incident was at the high school.

Those sources also say Pauley was escorted out of the school by deputies Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Hanover County Public Schools released the following statement about the arrest:

“This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously,” Chris R. Whitley, a spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools, said. “We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.”

Additionally, Whitley said Pauley is no longer employed by the district.

“Any of these offenses could put her on the sex offender registry, which is something that follows her for a long, long time,” said CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone.

Investigators asked anyone with additional information to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.