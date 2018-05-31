Portsmouth double shooting suspect arrested after barricade situation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – While some residents in Portsmouth had trouble getting home because of a barricade station in Portsmouth, police were able to take a suspect in to custody for a double shooting because of it.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Jajun A. Wells, 22, was arrested May 30 after barricading himself at a home in the 500 block of Lake Shore Drive. Before the barricade situation, police were already looking for Wells in connection with the shooting he was later arrested for.

SWAT had to enter the home to take Wells into custody after negotiators could not get him to come out around 11 p.m., after initially making contact with him around 5 p.m.

The arrest and barricade situation stemmed from a May 28 double shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at the London Oaks Apartment community around 9 p.m. that evening.

When police responded, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and where told of a second victim that had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound as well. Both are expected to survive there injuries.

Warrants were obtain against Wells for Attempted Murder (x2), Attempted Felonious Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (x3), Discharge a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, and Discharge a Firearm in a Public Place resulting in Bodily Injury.

No one was injured during the arrest of Wells.