One injured after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One person was injured after a house fire in the 1400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:28 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the home.

The fire was called under control at 7:42 p.m.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. They are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The two adults and one child living in the home will be displaced and will stay with family until the home is repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

