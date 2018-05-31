Man robbed at gunpoint while doing yard work in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – A man was robbed while doing yard work in Yorktown and now two people are facing charges.
It happened on May 28 on the 100 block of Oak Street at around 5 p.m.
The two teens are accused of approaching the man wearing black hooded sweatshirts, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.
They said the suspects drove up in a van, pulled out guns and demanded money from the 73-year-old victim.
The victim was able to give a description of the teens and they were found in Newport News, according to law enforcement.
18-year-old Superia Pittman and 19-year-old Kavion Smith were both arrested for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
They are expected in front of a judge on June 25.
Both are being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to the website.