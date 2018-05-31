FBI seeks information on missing James City County children

NORFOLK, Va. – The Federal Bureua of Investigations is looking for information on two children from James City County that went missing on August 29, 2014.

According to the FBI, they believe that the two children could be with their father, Ahmed Abdalla Taha Kandil, leaving the United States on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, bound for Boryspil, Ukraine, and then Ataturk, Turkey.

The photos above of the children are age-progressed to show how they would look now. At the time, Amina was ten-years-old and her brother Belel was eight-years-old.

They may be living in the Alexandria, Cairo or Giza areas of Egypt, or in the Hatay region of Turkey.

Amina is described as a white girl, with blue eyes and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was approximately 5’2” tall and

weighed approximately 82 pounds. Amina was born on September 1, 2003, in Augusta, Georgia.

Belel is described as a white boy, with blue eyes and blond hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately 4’5” tall and

weighed approximately 55 pounds. Belel was born on January 4, 2006, in Augusta, Georgia.

Ahmed Kandil is a 46-year-old man, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 170 to 180 pounds. He is a

naturalized United States citizen with dual Egyptian citizenship.

James City County Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working jointly with the FBI on this investigation.