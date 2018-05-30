× Virginia lawmakers appear close to expanding Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers appear close to approving a budget that would expand Medicaid in the Commonwealth.

Senators are currently debating the bill, but there appears to be enough votes for the expansion to pass. Republican Senators Frank Wagner, Emmett Hanger, and Ben Chafin voted with democrats to approve the first steps toward expansion.

Sen. Tommy Norment has been leading the charge against expansion, citing concerns that it would lead to heavy costs for the state in the future.

From there, the House of Delegates will take up the budget. The debate has been going on for years in Virginia. Estimates say about 300,000 Virginians would be eligible if Medicaid expanded.

