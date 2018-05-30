Celebrate World Otter Day & watch this cutie caught scratching his back in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Otters just might be one of the cutest animals out there, but one in Norfolk just took the cake!

Nauticus caught an otter getting some much needed back scratches on their pier Tuesday morning.

There’s no better time to share the precious video because Wednesday is World Otter Day.

The day was created to raise awareness about how important otters are to the environment and how they are known to suffer in illegal wildlife trade, the International Otter Survival Fund said.

Click here to learn more about how you can help support otters.