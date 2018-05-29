Two men and a firefighter injured during Suffolk garage fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded Tuesday morning to the scene of a fire in the 2800 block of Colonial Drive.

Fire officials said firefighters found a detached shed with flames threatening the home when they got to the scene.

The garage had a vehicle and acetylene tank inside and explosions were also heard, causing the home to have heat damage due to the intensity of the flames.

Two men had minor injuries after they attempted to put the fire out before firefighters got there. They were treated at the scene.

Fire officials said one firefighter also sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.