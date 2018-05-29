Man taken into custody after stranger reported on Virginia Beach elementary school campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after an intruder was reported at Thalia Elementary School.

The call came in Tuesday around 8 a.m.

One person has been taken into custody, according to the school.

The following alert was sent to parents Tuesday morning:

Good morning, parents. This is Dr. Wilkerson, principal of Thalia Elementary School, calling with an important message about school safety. I want to let you know that earlier today, the school was placed on a brief lockdown after a stranger made his way onto campus. Students and staff remained in classrooms and all doors were locked. I want to reassure you that our students and staff remained safe at all times, and the incident was confined to one area of campus away from our children. Police and the school division’s Office of Safety and Loss Control responded to our school, and the person was taken into custody. Because this is a police matter, I do not have any additional information to share with you at this time; however, I will update you when with another Alert Now message when possible. I want to thank you for your understanding and for your continued support of Thalia Elementary School.

School officials say police confirmed that the person who came on to campus did not have a weapon of any kind.