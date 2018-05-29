Norfolk couple accused of abusing adult son to appear in court

NORFOLK, Va. – A couple accused of neglecting their disabled son, as well as maliciously causing serious bodily injury, will be back in a Norfolk courtroom Tuesday morning.

Georgia and Philip Arenz were arrested earlier this year.

According to court documents, the neglect was so bad it has caused permanent injury to the 24-year old. Neighbors tell News 3 the son has cerebral palsy and is wheelchair bound.

Many were surprised to hear their neighbors had been charged with such offenses. They said they always saw Jason’s mother caring for him, though he was much larger than her and difficult to move around.

Neighbors said their younger daughter is 12 years old and is currently with Child Protective Services.

News 3 will be in the courtroom Tuesday for the couple’s bond hearing.