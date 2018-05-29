× Local man training for first sanctioned U.S. bare-knuckle fight in 130 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local man is preparing for the fight of his life. Reggie Barnett Jr. will leave Wednesday for the first sanctioned U.S. bare-knuckle fight in 130 years.

“I’m in fight mode,” said Reggie Jr. as he makes final preparations for the fight set to take place Saturday in Cheyenne, Wyo.

It’s been a long road for the fighter, who has fought in and out of the ropes. Reggie Jr. has battled alcoholism, which previously landed him behind bars.

“I struggled with alcoholism for years, I just was so down and out that I decided that before I got locked up, that I needed to do something,” Reggie Jr. said.

He got back up and after years of training, he’s ready for his big moment.