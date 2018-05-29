ALDI to hold hiring event in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – ALDI will be holding a hiring event Thursday for shift manager and store associate positions at its Virginia Beach store.
The hiring event is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 5655 Greenwich Road.
The event will offer a chance for prospective employees to apply and ask questions.
Shift managers will earn $16.85 per hour. Store associates will earn $12.35 an hour with the opportunity of a pay increase to $12.70 an hour after six months of employment.
All interested applicants must meet the following criteria in order to apply:
- Must be 18 years or older
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday
- Previous retail experience is preferred
- Must undergo a drug screening and background check
- Be able to lift 45 pounds