President Donald Trump will honor the US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice by visiting Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day Monday morning.

Trump sent out tweets Monday morning in advance of his visit:

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Trump first placed a wreath in Arlington at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier a day ahead of his inauguration. At the time, he did so alongside Vice President Mike Pence.