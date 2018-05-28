Portsmouth Police investigating two shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue Monday night.

The call came in at 9:09 p.m. A man was shot in his upper body and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 9:14 p.m., dispatch was also made aware of a gunshot victim that walked into a local hospital. The man was also shot in the upper body.

The status of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are related.

