List of National Doughnut Day 2018 deals

June 1 is National Doughnut Day and your local doughnut shops want you to celebrate with a sweet deal!
Whether you like them glazed, frosted, or jelly-filled, National Doughnut Day is the perfect time to indulge in a delicious doughnut.
Below is a list of deals and offers for the holiday:
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy any beverage on Friday and get a free classic doughnut. The offer begins when your local store opens on Friday, June 1.
- Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
- Duck Donuts: Get one free classic doughnut (bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar), no purchase necessary.