LeBron James goes the distance in Game 7 to beat Celtics, propel Cavaliers to fourth straight NBA Finals

BOSTON, Mass. – Nobody in the Eastern Conference has seen the NBA Finals other than LeBron James and his teammates since 2010. With a trip to his eighth straight Finals on the line, LeBron James played every single second of game seven to stave off a young Celtics team 87-79.

The 15-year veteran poured in 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, including 12 fourth quarter points, to lift the Cavaliers to a fourth straight Finals appearance.

All-Rookie Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points, including a ferocious facial on James, with some extracurricular activity ensuing.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, either at Houston or Golden State, depending on who wins Monday’s Western Conference Finals finale.