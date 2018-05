NORFOLK, Va. – The Spirit of Norfolk is taking Taco Tuesdays up a notch with their TacoCruise Day cruise series.

Enjoy an unlimited taco buffet, a complimentary pint of Bold Mariner Brewery’s featured brew and beautiful waterfront views of Norfolk on select Tuesdays until September 25.

The cruise starts at 7 p.m. and lasts about an hour.  Prices start at $29.90. Attendees must be 21 and up with a valid ID to board.

